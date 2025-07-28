Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Brassiere (SBT-2019)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a brassiere that would be easier to secure and adjust," said an inventor, from Olatha, Kan., "so I invented the TREASURE. My design eliminates the need to struggle with traditional hook and eye closures."

The invention provides an improved design for a brassiere. In doing so, it would be easier to put on or remove. It also offers an easier way to adjust the shoulder straps. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience when dressing. The invention features a comfortable and practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for women with limited manual dexterity such as those suffering from arthritis. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SBT-2019, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

