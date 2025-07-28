Next Era Of Alzheimer's Care Will Be Defined By Precision Prevention

New U.S. study reflects growing role of lifestyle interventions, further highlighting need to study lifestyle and drugs in combination

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S. POINTER) released today strengthen the case for precision prevention, a strategy set to revolutionize Alzheimer's care by combining lifestyle changes with targeted therapeutics based on individual risk factors.

"The future lies in precision prevention," said Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. "We have seen this model succeed in cancer and heart disease, and with a growing body of evidence showing neither lifestyle nor drugs can stop Alzheimer's alone, now is the time to double down on studying the two in combination, which will lay the path for precision medicine."

The ADDF is driving a new era of clinical trials that look at lifestyle and therapeutic interventions in tandem, including Dr. Miia Kivipelto's MET-FINGER study, which has created a blueprint for combination therapy studies going forward.

The U.S. POINTER study, released during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) and published simultaneously in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), found multidomain lifestyle interventions supported cognitive health in aging populations. This builds on previous findings from Dr. Miia Kivipelto's original FINGER trial, the first to show the critical role of lifestyle changes in preventing dementia.

U.S. POINTER showed its structured high-intensity lifestyle interventions benefitted participants regardless of their APOE4 carrier status, a genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. This contrasts findings from the FINGER study, which showed benefit especially in carriers of APOE4, and further highlights the wide-reaching impacts of lifestyle changes.

"The U.S. POINTER results validate the findings of the FINGER study in a more diverse U.S. population," said Dr. Kivipelto. "This is yet another proof point that lifestyle can have a tremendous impact on the brain. By developing personalized scientific approaches to match each patient's unique biomarker profile with a combined drug and prevention plan, we are redefining how we treat and prevent Alzheimer's."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $370 million to fund 765 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: .

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

