Spain To Air-Drop Humanitarian Aid Over Gaza On Friday

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Madrid / PNN /

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday that Spain will carry out air-drops of humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip this coming Friday.

According to remarks reported by El País, Sánchez said that 400 Spanish soldiers will take part in the operation from Jordan to airdrop aid supplies into Gaza.

He described the famine in Gaza as“a stain of shame on all humanity,” stressing that ending it is both“a moral and political imperative.”

Sánchez acknowledged that air-drops are not a solution to hunger in Gaza but said they would offer“minimal relief” to the population amid an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

He emphasized that“the solution to the situation in Gaza lies in reaching a ceasefire.”

The Gaza Strip is currently experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel's continued blockade and military assault.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has warned that malnutrition among children under five has doubled between March and June due to the ongoing siege.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that malnutrition levels in Gaza have reached alarming levels. It stressed that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid delivery have cost many lives, with nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City suffering from acute malnutrition.