Swiss Canton Creates Buffer Zone In Fight Against Japanese Beetles

To combat the Japanese beetle, the canton of Aargau has imposed a buffer zone in six municipalities. No plant material may be removed from this area. The canton of Solothurn already reacted to the pest in the neighbouring area a year ago. This content was published on July 28, 2025 - 10:30

The Aargau municipalities of Aarburg, Oftringen, Rothrist, Strengelbach, Vordemwald and Murgenthal are affected by the buffer zone. This is according to the decree published in the cantonal official gazette on Monday.

Specifically, it is forbidden to remove plant material from green spaces in this area until the end of September. The ban also includes cut fresh plant material from agriculture, such as grass, according to the order.

