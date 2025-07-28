Swiss Canton Creates Buffer Zone In Fight Against Japanese Beetles
-
Deutsch
de
Aargau und Solothurn erlassen Pufferzonen im Kampf gegen Japankäfer
Original
Read more: Aargau und Solothurn erlassen Pufferzonen im Kampf gegen Japankäfe
The Aargau municipalities of Aarburg, Oftringen, Rothrist, Strengelbach, Vordemwald and Murgenthal are affected by the buffer zone. This is according to the decree published in the cantonal official gazette on Monday.
Specifically, it is forbidden to remove plant material from green spaces in this area until the end of September. The ban also includes cut fresh plant material from agriculture, such as grass, according to the order.More More Japanese beetle warning issued in Switzerland
This content was published on Jul 3, 2025 The Swiss authorities have called on people to be vigilant against Japanese beetles.Read more: Japanese beetle warning issued in Switzerlan
