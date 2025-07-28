Top Swiss Politician Calls For Inclusive And Sustainable Peace
Women are too often excluded from peace processes and major decisions. According to the written version of her speech, this exclusion undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the results. Yet it is women and girls who suffer most from conflicts and instability.
The politician lamented the“alarming” rise in violence against women, which is being used“strategically” in conflict zones, but“is also being brought into our homes via digital platforms”.
“These facts emphasise the urgency of building robust mechanisms to address gender issues into our policies. The persistent negative norms of masculinity that perpetuate marginalisation and conflict politics remain barriers that we must actively dismantle,” Riniker said.
The one-day summit was attended by over 300 participants from 37 countries, including 30 female presidents of national parliaments. At the end of their debates, the leading female politicians were to adopt a final declaration in order to provide impetus for the World Conference of Presidents of Parliaments, which begins on Tuesday in Geneva.
The summit of women parliament presidents, which took place the day before, was organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
