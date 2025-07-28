Airplane Passengers Rescued Alive After Emergency Landing In Lake Lucerne

Deutsch de Flugzeug-Insassen nach Notwasserlandung im See lebend geborgen Original Read more: Flugzeug-Insassen nach Notwasserlandung im See lebend geborge

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The two occupants of the airplane that disappeared in Lake Lucerne on Monday are alive. This was announced by the Lucerne police this afternoon. They assume that the pilot wanted to make an emergency landing on the lake. This content was published on July 28, 2025 - 17:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The pilot, a 78-year-old Austrian, was uninjured, while another passenger, a 55-year-old Swiss woman, was transported to hospital with injuries, according to the press release. The search for the small aircraft was still ongoing in the afternoon.

