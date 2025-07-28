Boxers To Represent Lesotho At Continental Games

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – Two of Lesotho's rising boxing talents have departed for Algeria to compete in the inaugural African Schools Games, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 5 in Annaba.

The historic event, being held for the first time, is jointly organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF). The continental showcase will feature over 3000 athletes from across Africa, competing in 21 sporting disciplines.

Representing Lesotho in boxing are Sentsane Mokhehle, who will compete in the 48kg girls' division, and Mvokelelo Snyman, who will fight in the 57kg boys' category.

Snyman heads to Algeria riding high on recent success, having claimed a silver medal at the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games held in Namibia earlier this month. His performance in Namibia is excellent preparation for the continental stage because he faced similar competition to what he will encounter in Algeria.

In contrast, Mokhehle narrowly missed the opportunity to compete in the Region 5 Games due to being underage by just a month at the time of athlete submissions. Despite her lack of international exposure, her coach, Daemane Lengola, remains optimistic.

“They have been preparing hard,” Lengola told thepost.“We had an international competition in Namibia, and it gave us insight into our readiness. What we saw showed that the team is prepared.”

Lengola expressed confidence in Mokhehle's potential, noting that she regularly trains and competes with the same athletes who participated in the Region 5 Games.

“Even though this is her first international tournament, she has been competing locally against those who went to Region 5. So, if they performed well, and she's held her own against them, that's encouraging.”

A send-off ceremony was held on Monday at Olympic House in Maseru West, attended by leadership from the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC), the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) and the Ministry of Sport.

Speaking at the event, LNOC Chief Executive Officer Morake Raleaka said they had hoped to send a larger team but were limited by financial constraints.

“We are grateful for ANOCA's support in enabling the participation of these two athletes. This is just the beginning, and we hope to send more athletes in future editions of the Games,” Raleaka said.

Lesotho's participation marks a proud milestone, as the country joins the rest of Africa in launching what is hoped to become a flagship sporting event for young athletes across the continent for years to come.

Tlalane Phahla