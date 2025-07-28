It's Time To Walk The Talk

MENAFN - The Post) THIS week, the Democratic Congress Youth League (DCYL) delivered a clear and uncompromising message to the government of Lesotho: youth unemployment is not only an economic emergency, but a national disaster that demands swift and unapologetic action.

For years, the youth of Lesotho have been sidelined from opportunities.

They have been trapped in a cycle of unemployment, poverty and broken promises. Many have grown up hearing pledges of reform and opportunity, only to find themselves in adulthood with few job prospects, no capital and limited access to education.

Now, with the Prime Minister officially declaring youth unemployment a“State of Disaster,” we are witnessing an unprecedented acknowledgement of what has long been obvious to the country's young people: the system has failed them.

While the legal status of this declaration has raised eyebrows in some political and legal circles, the DC Youth League rightly emphasises that action must not be held hostage by bureaucratic wrangling.

“The government must act swiftly to address any legal irregularities before the matter is dragged to court,” the League said in its statement.“Legal processes tend to be lengthy, and the youth cannot afford further delays.”

And they're right. Lesotho's youth have already waited far too long.

The DCYL's response is more than a critique. It is a roadmap for reform.

Their list of eight demands outlines what a comprehensive and youth-centred response should look like.

And if the government is serious about solving this crisis, it should start adopting each of these points without delay.

First, decentralisation of government services is key. Lesotho's overdependence on Maseru has left rural youth locked out of opportunity.

Young people across districts should be trained and employed to deliver services locally, bringing both jobs and development to their communities.

Second, the government must protect Basotho nationals in South Africa, many of whom face discrimination, deportation and harassment simply because they lack proper documentation.

Issuing valid work permits and legal support is not just about protecting individuals but also safeguarding families and remittances that keep entire communities afloat.

Third, the return of the NMDS policy that allowed indebted students to continue their studies is critical. Education is the only bridge out of poverty for many young Basotho. Denying access to learning due to financial hardship is not only cruel but counterproductive.

Fourth, job creation must go beyond vague political slogans.

The DCYL identifies innovation, agriculture, digital technologies, infrastructure, and the creative industries as key sectors for youth employment.

These are not merely buzzwords but viable industries that, with investment, can be transformed into engines of national growth.

Fifth, agriculture must be modernised and localised. By creating structured value chains, from production to market, the government can empower young farmers, boost food security, and reduce dependence on imports. Youth should be central players in these new systems, not side-lined spectators.

Sixth, the Disaster Management Act must be amended to include youth unemployment. This will ensure the issue remains a permanent national priority, requiring real accountability and crisis-level intervention, not just speeches.

Seventh, the League demands a legal guarantee for post-school support, whether that's employment, training, or enterprise development. It is a bold but necessary proposal.

That a young person can finish school and then fall into a hole of uncertainty is no longer acceptable.

And finally, the call to extend trading hours under the Trading Enterprises Regulations may seem minor. It reflects a bigger truth: youth want to work, start businesses, and participate in the economy.

Red tape and outdated laws are simply getting in the way.

Yet despite these forward-looking proposals, two glaring omissions continue to haunt the national agenda: the Youth Development Bill and the formation of the National Youth Council.

These are not luxuries-they are fundamental platforms for youth representation and empowerment. The government's silence on these initiatives is deeply troubling. Transparency and urgency are long overdue.

Perhaps most powerfully, the DCYL statement links youth unemployment and rising insecurity.

The kidnappings, the violence, the drug abuse, they are symptoms of a deeper social collapse. A generation without hope will not sit quietly.

Desperation will always find expression, often in tragic and irreversible ways.

Behind the headlines and policy memos are real lives: young people trapped in NMDS debt, job seekers rejected because they lack start-up capital and graduates whose qualifications sit in drawers while they queue for piece jobs.

There are young women navigating disease, gender violence, and generational poverty; young men recruited into crime out of despair. These are the faces of Lesotho's abandoned generation.

The DC Youth League summed it up best:“We are not asking for favours; we are demanding our future.”

This is not just a youth problem. It is a national emergency.

The longer we delay, the higher the cost. A country that turns its back on its youth is a country with no future.

The Prime Minister has taken the first step by calling this what it is: a disaster. But now comes the real test - will the government act with the urgency, seriousness, and compassion this moment demands? Or will this too become another declaration lost in the archives of political convenience?

The youth are watching. The youth are waiting. But more importantly, the youth are organising. The time for action is now.

Ramahooana Matlosa is a member of the DC. He writes in his personal capacity.