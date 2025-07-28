'Machabana's Committee Of Ignorance

MENAFN - The Post) You just cannot make this up. Never!

'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the PAC chairperson, showered, dressed warm, had breakfast and announced that she was off to work.

She looked fine but was boiling inside because of an epic 'scandal' 'discovered' during PAC's tour of the Ramarothole Solar Power Station.

As she would later reveal, she was shocked. It was either she gets some answers to heal or endure another sleepless night.

But as she began her inquisition during the committee's meeting, Muckraker knew the sister was on a waffling journey whose only destination was parading her self-inflicted ignorance.

She wanted to know why someone with BTech in Mechanical Engineering was a 'solar manager' at the solar power station.

“Mechanical engineering!” she emphasised, as if she was talking about some Standard 4 who had cheated their way to a highly technical job and earning by the bucket.

To prove that she was not just prattling, 'Machabana proudly announced that her research, possibly meticulously conducted the previous day, had revealed that mechanical engineers repair cars.

“There are no cars there, but solar panels,” she declared with a straight face of someone who has just stumbled upon a consequential revelation to be shared pronto.

Equally shocking to her was that the mechanical engineer was earning M66 500.

“M66 500!” she thundered as if there was anything vulgar about that amount.

Dr Tšeliso Moroke, who was sitting next to 'Machabana, should have pinched her shoulder and whispered something about going astray. He didn't.

Instead of pulling his chairperson from the bush, Dr Morake was cheering her on.

“Toyota!” he said to support 'Machabana's embarrassingly daft idea that mechanical engineers should be repairing cars instead of working at a solar power station.

'Machabana was not alone in the wilderness. The entire PAC was genuinely ignorant of mechanical engineering and no one was going to save it from the collective daftness.

After all, their chairperson's research had confirmed beyond a shadow of doubt that mechanical engineers are mere motor mechanics. The grumblings of her colleagues showed that they were not only baffled but annoyed by what they thought was overpayment of an unqualified employee managing a solar station instead of changing brake pads.

Since then, Muckraker has waited for Machabana to announce that she and her team have since been extricated from the bondage of self-inflicted dumbness.

Sadly, Team 'Machabana is beyond redemption on this one. They are so convinced that they can bet their ears that mechanical engineers are just motor mechanics.

Muckraker will pay for Machabana's vehicle's service (major and minor) for the next five years if she can refer to a book or document with even a whiff of an allegation that mechanical engineers are motor mechanics. There will be a bonus of 50 lunches at Piri Piri if she can prove that she can use Google.

Not even her dog would have told her such nonsense.

And yes, a mechanical engineer can manage a solar power station. Do you want Muckraker to explain why? Ah, come on Machabanalite. Knowledge doesn't bite. Seek it! And M66 500 is not an outrageous salary for a mechanical engineer. That person is underpaid.

That 'Machabana and her team were shocked by that salary and a mechanical engineer working at a solar plant is irrefutable evidence of their proud ignorance. That they persisted with it confirms that our MPs are either hostile to research or simply don't care about their work.

Which brings us to the irony of this entire spectacle. People hired on the basis of their tongues are wondering why others are hired for their qualifications. And as if that is not enough, they are mischaracterising other people's qualifications to score cheap political points.

It's not embarrassing that they hold positions for which even COSC is not a requirement.

M40 000 plus M5000 fuels allowance and other benefits for confusing a mechanical engineer with a motor mechanic. Phew!

You could hear the contempt in 'Machabana's voice as she talked about motor mechanics as if it were just some trivial trade. What qualification did 'Machabana and her team have to become MPs?

Muckraker is not saying anything about Park Homes. Anyone who brings up that episode is malicious and defending the mess at LEC. The point is that the PAC is so used to finding fault that they are now manufacturing alarm.

The idea is to inject confusion into simple discussions and then create a storm. Anyone who tries to explain anything with facts is accused of ducking and diving.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuu!

...