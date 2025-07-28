EQS-News: PAL Next AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PAL Next AG: Anti-War Film THE TIGER Becomes First German Amazon Original Movie to Launch in Movie Theaters

28.07.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAL Next AG: Anti-War Film THE TIGER Becomes First German Amazon Original Movie to Launch in Movie Theaters



Theatrical release in select CineStar cinemas on September 18, 2025 – Streaming on Prime Video to follow Produced by PANTALEON Films in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios

Munich, July 28, 2025. PAL Next AG (Xetra symbol: PAL ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) continues its commitment to high-quality, internationally competitive productions with the film THE TIGER. Produced in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, the anti-war film will premiere in select CineStar theaters across Germany on September 18, 2025. As the first German Amazon Original film to receive a theatrical release, THE TIGER will debut on the big screen before launching later this year on Prime Video. This theatrical premiere represents a new distribution approach within the Company's ongoing partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.



Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PAL Next AG: “We are thrilled that THE TIGER, originally slated for a streaming release on Prime Video, will now make its debut on the big screen. The fact that Amazon MGM Studios is bringing THE TIGER to theaters as its first-ever German Original Movie underscores the exceptional quality of this production from our subsidiary, PANTALEON Films.” THE TIGER was completed in financial year 2024. The decision by Amazon MGM Studios to release the film in German cinemas ahead of its streaming debut highlights both the thematic relevance and the production quality of the project. The trailer for DER TIGER is available at .



Synopsis: Eastern Front, 1943: The five-man crew of a German Tiger tank is sent on a secret mission deep into enemy territory. What begins as a tactical operation turns, under the influence of methamphetamine, into a psychological descent into hell – a dark journey into the heart of darkness. The film was directed by Dennis Gansel (Before the Fall, The Wave), who developed the screenplay together with Colin Teevan. Producers are Frank Kusche and Dan Maag. The leading roles are played by David Schütter, Laurence Rupp, Leonard Kunz, Sebastian Urzendowsky, and Yoran Leicher. Director of Photography is Carlo Jelavic, with Production Design by Nick Palmer. Costume Design was by Anke Winckler, Hair & Make-up Design by Meg Tanner.



About PAL Next AG: PAL Next Group is a broadly positioned entertainment group specializing in the creation and production of film and series content with a powerful focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Drawing on more than a decade of experience in producing award-winning films and series at PANTALEON Films and the expert team at Storybook Studios creating AI-generated content, PAL Next is promisingly positioned for advanced, leading-edge, contemporary entertainment. The PAL Next Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Degeto as well as Paramount and Warner Bros. and Discovery. The Group is continuously expanding its market position for established and profitable film and series productions. PAL Next AG is represented in Munich and Berlin and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and ISIN DE000A12UPJ7 . For further information, please visit .



PAL Next Investor Relations CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

Mail: ...

Website: crossalliance

28.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PAL Next AG Holzstraße 28/30 80469 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 2323 85 50 Fax: +49 89 2323 85 519 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 WKN: A12UPJ Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2175272

End of News EQS News Service