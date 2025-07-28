India To Have Competitive Edge Over Vietnam, Singapore In UK Seafood Market

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian seafood exporters are now on equal footing with their counterparts in Vietnam and Singapore in the UK market, thanks to a new trade agreement that removes earlier tariff disadvantages, the Ministry of Fisheries announced.

Previously, Indian marine products-especially high-value items like shrimp and value-added seafood-faced higher import duties in the UK, which made them less competitive compared to Vietnamese and Singaporean goods. These countries already benefited from their own free trade agreements with the UK.

The elimination of tariffs under the new pact is expected to unlock significant opportunities for Indian exporters. With robust production capacity, a skilled workforce, and improved traceability systems, India aims to capture a larger share of the UK seafood market.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of this deal in reducing overdependence on traditional markets like the US and China by enabling diversification into the UK.

Industry projections estimate a 70 per cent jump in Indian marine exports to the UK over the next few years. In recent times, the Indian seafood sector has made major strides in quality control and traceability, aligning itself with global sustainability standards.

Analysts see the trade agreement as timely, especially as global supply chains shift and countries look to expand sourcing options. This move also supports India's vision of emerging as a sustainable leader in global marine trade.

In 2024–25, India exported 1.78 million tonnes of seafood worth Rs 60,523 crore. Exports to the UK stood at Rs 879 crore. Despite this, India's current share in the UK's USD 5.4 billion seafood import market remains a modest 2.25 per cent, offering ample room for growth.

