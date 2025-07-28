Gujarat Launches AI Action Plan To Train Students, Msmes, And Govt Officials

MENAFN - KNN India)Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the 'Artificial Intelligence 2025–2030 Action Plan' aimed at training over 2.5 lakh individuals - including students, MSME workers, and government officials - in AI, machine learning, and related technologies.

The initiative is designed to enhance smart governance, citizen-focused services, and effective welfare schemes across the state.

The plan stems from recommendations made by a 10-member task force formed after the 'Chintan Shibir' (strategic brainstorming session) held in November last year.

The task force emphasised the importance of integrating AI into critical sectors such as governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, and fintech.

To lead and streamline the implementation, the state will set up a dedicated AI and Deep Tech Mission. This specialized body will oversee the design, execution, and advancement of AI strategies. It will also promote innovation, partnerships, and policy development within the government.

The mission aims to build a strong AI ecosystem by encouraging collaboration between startups, research institutions, and industries.

Key objectives include skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce to meet the growing demand for AI talent.

The roadmap, developed by the Department of Science and Technology, also outlines the need for a secure and regulatory-compliant data environment, robust digital infrastructure, and support for deep tech startups.

These startups will receive help through incubation, mentorship, infrastructure credits, and seed funding.

The initiative is planned to unfold over five years, with 2030 set as the target for full implementation.

