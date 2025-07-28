India Plans 1,000 Outreach Events To Boost Awareness On UK Trade Deal

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian government is set to organise 1,000 outreach programmes across the country to raise awareness among businesses about the benefits and opportunities under the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom.

Officials from the Department of Commerce said the initiative will help stakeholders understand how to take advantage of the trade deal once it is finalised.

The focus will be on reaching out to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), exporters, industry bodies, and other key participants in India's trade ecosystem.

These awareness programmes will be held in collaboration with export promotion councils, industry chambers, and state governments.

The government aims to ensure that smaller businesses, often left out of such dialogues, are included and well-informed.

Officials stated that the outreach will highlight how the FTA can help improve market access and reduce tariffs, especially in sectors like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, and food products.

The India-UK trade pact is currently in its final stages, with most chapters of the agreement already closed. The FTA is expected to boost bilateral trade and investment, provide smoother access to the UK market, and encourage economic growth.

The government believes timely outreach will prepare Indian businesses to compete effectively once the agreement comes into effect.

It also aims to dispel myths and provide clarity on tariff reductions, rules of origin, and other technical aspects of the trade pact.

This large-scale engagement will ensure that the benefits of the India-UK FTA reach businesses across all regions and sectors, empowering them to make the most of the trade partnership.

