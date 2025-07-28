India-UK To Form Subcommittee To Boost Agricultural Trade Under FTA

MENAFN - KNN India)India and the UK have agreed to establish a subcommittee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures under their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), aiming to ease regulatory hurdles in the agricultural and food trade.

The subcommittee will work to ensure food safety norms do not become unnecessary barriers to trade, while upholding public health standards based on scientific principles.

The UK, known for its stringent safety norms, often finds Indian agricultural exports falling short of its requirements.

The new SPS framework is expected to help resolve issues like fertilizer and pesticide residue, which have affected exports in the past.

The FTA offers India duty-free access to over 95 per cent of the UK's projected USD 85–88 billion agricultural imports in 2024.

As a result, India's agri and processed food exports to the UK are expected to grow by over 50 per cent in the next three years, bringing them at par with countries like the EU, South Africa, and Vietnam.

The SPS subcommittee will hold its first meeting within a year of the FTA's enforcement and continue annual discussions. Exporters have welcomed this development, noting that it will enhance clarity, reduce shipment delays, and align India's standards with global practices.

For example, basmati rice exports, which currently require time-consuming inspections, may benefit from quicker clearances.

Amit Goel, CEO of KNAM Foods, said the emphasis on transparency and certification mutual recognition will simplify compliance and improve export efficiency.

Trade experts believe a focused, time-bound approach to resolving SPS issues on priority export items will be key to achieving meaningful progress.

In FY25, India's total agri exports to the UK were valued at USD 784.57 million, with cereals, spices, and seafood making up a major share.

(KNN Bureau)