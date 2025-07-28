403
Chubb Life Hong Kong Becomes Title Sponsor Of Ultimate Tennis Showdown's Asia Debut
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life HK) is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in its Asia debut. UTS is an innovative tennis league founded in 2020 that blends high-octane competition with entertainment. Featuring eight top-ranked players, the event incorporates simplified scoring, adapted rules and live DJs and coaching, creating an electrifying, fan-friendly spectacle.
(From left) Mr. Oscar Chow, Honourary Secretary of the HKCTA and Chairman of Hong Kong Tennis Open Steering Committee; Mrs. Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia; Mr. Michael Cheng, President of the HKCTA; UTS player Mr. Zhang Zhizhen; Mr. Baptiste Kern, UTS Chief Operating Officer
The Chubb UTS Hong Kong 2025 will be held at the Kai Tak Arena of Kai Tak Sports Park from October 14 to 15, 2025, underscoring Hong Kong's status as an emerging sports hub, and Chubb Life Hong Kong's commitment to bringing inspiring sporting experiences to the community.
Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia , said, "We are proud to support the debut of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Asia, a partnership that extends our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class experiences that inspire and engage our local communities. The dynamic and innovative format of the UTS aligns with our mission at Chubb Life Hong Kong to provide forward-thinking solutions, making life insurance more accessible and relevant to our customers."
As title sponsor, Chubb Life HK will offer exclusive experiences, including VIP tickets to the UTS All-Star Game, on-court private tennis clinics with star players, access to the Chubb Life Lounge and limited-edition merchandise, all exclusively for Chubb's community. This sponsorship also reinforces Chubb Life HK's ongoing support for tennis in Hong Kong, demonstrated by its partnership with local tennis star Coleman Wong since 2023.
Chubb Life HK will also launch an interactive game on its social media platforms, offering fans the chance to win event tickets and exclusive UTS prizes.
Follow Chubb Life Hong Kong on Facebook (Chubb Life Hong Kong ) and Instagram () for updates on the UTS and a chance to win free tickets!
