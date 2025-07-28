403
Octa Market Outlook: Navigating One Of The Most Eventful Weeks Of The Year
|
Tuesday, 29 July
|
World
|
IMF World Economic Outlook
|
United States
|
Trade Balance
|
United States
|
JOLTS Job Openings
|
United States
|
CB Consumer Confidence
|
United States
|
Earnings: Visa
|
United States
|
Earnings: P&G
|
Wednesday, 30 July
|
Australia
|
Inflation Rate (CPI)
|
Eurozone
|
GDP
|
United States
|
ADP Employment
|
United States
|
GDP
|
Canada
|
BoC Interest Rate Decision
|
United States
|
Fed interest Rate Decision
|
United States
|
Earnings: Microsoft
|
United States
|
Earnings: Meta
|
United States
|
Earnings: Hermes
|
United States
|
Earnings: HSBC
|
Thursday, 31 July
|
China
|
NBS Manufacturing and Services PMI
|
Japan
|
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
|
Germany
|
Inflation Rate (CPI)
|
Canada
|
GDP
|
United States
|
PCE Price Index
|
United States
|
Earnings: Apple
|
United States
|
Earnings: Amazon
|
United States
|
Earnings: Mastercard
|
Friday, 1 August
|
World
|
U.S. reciprocal tariffs to go into effect
|
Eurozone
|
Inflation Rate (CPI)
|
United States
|
NFP
|
United States
|
ISM Manufacturing PMI
|
United States
|
Earnings: Exxon Mobil
|
United States
|
Earnings: Chevron
As you can see, this is an extremely long list that features some heavyweights.
In terms of the top scheduled events, we need to pick and choose what is going to carry the greatest influence. From a global macro perspective, the primary focus is still likely to remain firmly on the ongoing tariff developments. Kar Yong comments: 'Although the U.S. has recently inked new trade deals with several countries, notably the United Kingdom, Japan, and the Eurozone, the 1 August deadline still looms large for other nations. There remains considerable uncertainty surrounding potential trade resolutions with key economies such as Mexico, Canada, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, and Singapore, among others. Any headlines or official statements regarding these negotiations could trigger significant market reactions.' This tariff tension could weigh heavily on currency pairs like USD/BRL, USD/CNY, and USD/CAD, as markets react to both policy announcements and speculative headlines. Traders should monitor news wires closely, as any breakthroughs-or breakdowns-in trade talks could trigger sharp moves.
Beyond tariffs, the week's economic calendar is brimming with catalysts:
-
U.S. GDP and Nonfarm Payrolls. The Q2 GDP report on Wednesday will provide a snapshot of U.S. economic health, while Friday's NFP report could sway expectations for Fed policy. Strong data could bolster the USD, while weaker prints might fuel rate-cut speculation.
Central Bank Decisions. The Fed, BoC, and BoJ will announce their interest rate decisions, with markets expecting all three to hold steady. However, forward guidance will be critical, especially from the Fed, as traders parse comments on tariffs and inflation. Jerome Powell's press conference will be scrutinised for any shifts in monetary policy outlook, especially given the external pressures he is facing from the White House.
Inflation Reports. Australia, Germany, and the Eurozone will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which could influence expectations for monetary policy in those regions. The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will also be closely watched. Here it will be important to see if record-high inflation expectations (due to rising tariffs) are feeding into the actual CPI figures.
China PMI. The NBS Manufacturing and Services PMI will offer insights into China's economic recovery, a key driver for commodity currencies like AUD and NZD.
Weeks like these demand a disciplined approach to trading. Volatility can create opportunities, but it also heightens the risk of significant losses. Here's how Forex traders can navigate this historic week:
-
Stick to what you know. Focus on currency pairs you're familiar with. Understanding their historical behaviour and key levels will help you make informed decisions amid the chaos.
Set stop-losses religiously. Volatility spikes can lead to rapid price swings. Always use stop-loss orders to cap potential losses, and consider tightening them during major releases like NFP or central bank announcements.
Limit exposure. Avoid over-leveraging your positions. With so many events, a single unexpected headline could trigger a cascade of stop-outs. Keep position sizes modest to weather potential storms.
Stay informed, but don't chase noise. Follow reliable news sources and economic calendars, but avoid reacting impulsively to every headline. Use tools like Octa's trading platform, which boasts a proprietary feed of curated expert insights, to stay updated with real-time market data.
Diversify risk. Consider hedging strategies or trading less correlated pairs to spread risk. For example, if you're trading USD pairs, balance exposure with a non-USD pair like EUR/GBP.
This week is shaping up to be a historic one for Forex markets. With a dense lineup of economic releases, central bank decisions, and the ongoing tariff saga, traders face both opportunity and risk. By staying disciplined, managing risk effectively, and keeping a close eye on key events, you can navigate this volatile week with confidence.
___
