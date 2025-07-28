Biomednewsbreaks - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Announces 1-For-12 Reverse Stock Split Effective August 5

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted genetic medicine delivery platforms, will implement a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its common stock effective August 5, 2025. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NYSE American under the existing ticker“CLDI,” with a new CUSIP of 320703 408. The reverse split, approved by shareholders on July 9 and ratified by the board on July 11, is intended to optimize market dynamics, expand investor appeal and align trading conditions with shareholder interests. Every 12 pre-split shares will convert into one post-split share, with fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole share at the participant level. The action will proportionately adjust outstanding options, warrants and equity plan shares but will not affect the par value or the number of authorized shares.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit the company's website at .

