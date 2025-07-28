Agiba Petroleum Starts Production From Arcadia-28 At 4,100 BOE/Day - Dailynewsegypt
In a Monday statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed that this development aligns with the ministry's first strategic objective: maximising domestic production of petroleum resources. The ministry noted that companies in the sector continue to intensify efforts to raise output and meet Egypt's growing energy demand.
The Arcadia-28 well is currently producing approximately 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, marking a significant addition to Agiba's overall production. The ministry highlighted this as a testament to the company's ongoing development and optimisation initiatives across its concession areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment