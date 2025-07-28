Agiba Petroleum Starts Production From Arcadia-28 At 4,100 BOE/Day - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Agiba Petroleum Company has announced the start of production from its“Arcadia-28” well, which targets the Masajid Carbonate Formation. The well was brought online on 19 July following a carefully executed acid stimulation operation using advanced techniques previously applied in the nearby Iris well.

In a Monday statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed that this development aligns with the ministry's first strategic objective: maximising domestic production of petroleum resources. The ministry noted that companies in the sector continue to intensify efforts to raise output and meet Egypt's growing energy demand.

The Arcadia-28 well is currently producing approximately 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, marking a significant addition to Agiba's overall production. The ministry highlighted this as a testament to the company's ongoing development and optimisation initiatives across its concession areas.