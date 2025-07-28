Egypt's National Grid Handles Record Electricity Load Of 39,400 MW - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's national electricity grid successfully handled a record load of 39,400 megawatts (MW) on Sunday, an increase of 1,400 MW over last year's maximum load, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said in a Monday statement.

The new record marks an increase of 600 MW from the load recorded on Saturday, which itself was a historic high, according to reports from the National Energy Control Centre.

The ministry attributed the grid's ability to absorb the unprecedented loads and consumption rates to adherence to quality standards, maintenance programmes, and the implementation of new operating patterns.

“The success of the electricity grid in accommodating unprecedented loads is due to the commitment to implementing the urgent plan over the past year to improve performance rates, achieve operational efficiency, and apply maintenance programmes according to international codes and quality standards,” Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Essmat said.

Last year's maximum load of 38,000 MW was recorded for only a single day during a severe heatwave.

Essmat stated that the ministry and its affiliated bodies are continuing to take the necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of the national grid and to secure the electricity supply for all uses. He is closely following the action plan and has raised the level of readiness across the entire electricity system, including production, transmission, and distribution, by intensifying technical support, emergency, and maintenance teams.

The minister stressed the importance of continuous and precise monitoring of the electricity grid and the constant presence of company heads and officials from the operation and maintenance sectors. He also highlighted the importance of communicating with subscribers through the integrated complaints system and ensuring a rapid response to any issues.