Martyrs And Wounded In Israeli Bombardment Of Various Areas In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thirteen Palestinians were martyred and several others injured on Monday as Israeli occupation forces continued their bombardment of various areas across the Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), five Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces bombed an apartment belonging to a family in the western part of Khan Yunis city. Their bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.
The Agency added that another five Palestinians were martyred, and over 30 others were injured, following the shelling of a three-story family home, also in western Khan Yunis.
Additionally, three more Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. The victims were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have launched a wide-scale assault on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of 59,821 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 144,851 others, according to provisional figures. The actual toll could be higher, as many victims remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, unreachable by emergency and rescue teams.
