Wake Up Talks Coaching Launches Strategic Coaching Pathway To Help Introverted Midlife Women Reclaim Clarity And Confidence
"As a former strategist turned coach, I've seen how many women silently struggle, questioning their direction while maintaining an outward calm," says Zajc . "This program meets them where they are-with tools that help shift the pressure and unlock clear, confident action."
The need for such targeted coaching is backed by research: 47% of midlife women identify as introverts , making them more prone to internalized stress. Studies by Phoenix Insights and Ipsos, published in Actuarial Post , reveal that over 50% of women aged 45–55 feel "stuck" or unsure about how to move forward in life or career.
Past clients of the program report a 50% increase in mental clarity , a 33% rise in calm , and significantly improved decision-making confidence.
Each week of the program builds on the last, using private coaching, deep listening, and introspective exercises to guide participants toward self-awareness, values-based decision-making, and sustainable personal growth. By the end of 12 weeks, clients are equipped not only with insight but with actionable strategies to navigate their next chapter with renewed confidence.
Enrollment is now open, with only five client spots available per month to ensure personalized support. Visit to learn more.
About Wake Up Talks Coaching
Founded by Simona Zajc-ICF/EMCC-certified coach, former business strategist, and award-winning author- Wake Up Talks Coaching specializes in helping introverted midlife women overcome overwhelm and rediscover their authentic path. Through her signature Authentic Self-Empowerment Pathway , Simona offers structured, high-touch coaching for lasting clarity, calm, and confidence.
Contact: [email protected]
Photo -
SOURCE Wake Up Talks Coaching
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment