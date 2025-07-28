Vinitalya, The Largest Italian Wine Event Of The Year In The US, Arrives In Chicago At Critical Time For The Wine Business

The Italian wine industry demonstrates its commitment to the US with Vinitaly's return; event features Wine2Wine and Wine Spectator's anticipated OperaWine reveal; highlights the vital partnership between Italian and American wine businesses

VERONA, Italy, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy strengthens its historic and long-standing partnership with the US market at a pivotal time for the wine industry, with Vinitaly 2025 , returning to Navy Pier in Chicago on October 5–6, 2025 . This year's edition introduces two major highlights: the debut of the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum – Special Edition on American soil, and the first international unveiling of wineries selected for OperaWine 2026 , in partnership with Wine Spectator. This builds on the success of past editions, which also featured a Vinitaly International Academy.

Organized by Veronafiere and Fiere Italiane in collaboration with the Italian Trade Commission (ITA) and the Italian American Chamber of Commerce, Midwest , Vinitaly continues to strengthen its position as the first and only 'all Italy' wine trade fair in the United States , underscoring Italy's deep and sustained commitment to the U.S. market. As the American wine sector undergoes shifts in consumer habits, distribution, and economic dynamics, Italian producers are doubling down on their investments to build long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. buyers, importers, distributors, sommeliers, and media.

Building on the success of its 2024 edition, which welcomed over 230 producers, 1,650 wines, and 1,500+ qualified trade attendees, Vinitaly 2025 will broaden in both scale and scope. The event will showcase the full spectrum of Italian wine, from legacy estates to forward-thinking winemakers, representing all twenty regions of Italy. From expert-led masterclasses and tastings to targeted B2B meetings and in-depth seminars, Vinitaly 2025 will deliver a comprehensive and immersive experience to connect Italy's finest wines with its most critical export market.

"We chose to return to Chicago for the 2025 edition of Vinitaly because the city is a strategic hub for trade in the United States," said Adolfo Rebughini, General Manager of Veronafiere. "Vinitaly is designed to strengthen commercial ties and promote Italian food and wine culture. Through the Vinitaly hub, we believe it is essential to continue investing in an evolved marketplace that brings together qualified professionals, importers, distributors, and buyers, and creates opportunities for education and market insight. This year, we are expanding the event's offerings to include SOLEXPO, the new international olive oil trade show, and Vinitaly Tourism, our latest initiative dedicated to wine tourism.

These additions enrich the experience and spotlight other icons of 'Made in Italy.' Collaboration and resilience are the keys to navigating market uncertainty and securing a prosperous future for the Italian wine industry in the United States."

The major innovation at Vinitaly this year is the wine2wine Vinitaly Business Forum – Special Edition, held in the U.S. for the first time. As Italy's leading wine business platform, wine2wine brings targeted content and topical dialogue to American wine professionals through curated talks and sessions led by Italian and global experts.

Wine Spectator's continued collaboration is also elevating the Vinitaly program. For the first time, the prestigious list of wineries selected for OperaWine 2026 will be revealed outside of Italy. This groundbreaking moment underscores Vinitaly's growing international influence and offers expanded opportunities for high-level networking across trade and media - from importers and distributors to journalists, sommeliers, and influencers.

"With Wine Spectator's presence in Chicago to unveil the list of wineries selected for OperaWine 2026, a new chapter in the global growth of Italian wine, led by Veronafiere and Vinitaly, is taking shape," said Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere SpA . "Vinitaly represents a natural extension of our mission: to stand alongside Italian producers in the world's most important markets, offering real business opportunities, international visibility, and direct access to the top players in the wine industry. It also serves as a platform for dialogue with institutions, trade associations, and consortia, enabling a coordinated and structured effort to support and strengthen the Italian wine system in the U.S."

