Next-Gen Batteries Set For 28.5% CAGR Through 2029

Boston, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets ” is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $5.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries, focusing on their applications in various industries. It explores emerging technologies, upcoming trends, the competitive landscape, market dynamics and patent activity. The study also highlights ESG developments and macro-economic factors. It covers four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report concludes with detailed profiles of leading companies in the industry.

This report is especially relevant today as next-generation advanced batteries are rapidly transforming key industries with their superior energy density, longer lifespan, lightweight design, and fast-charging capabilities. These features make them ideal for powering electric vehicles (EV), portable electronics, and grid energy storage systems. Recent advances have also significantly improved safety by reducing the risks of overheating and combustion. With ongoing research driving further gains in performance and reliability, these batteries are becoming increasingly essential for a sustainable energy future.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Need for a cost-effective alternative to LIBs: Lithium-ion batteries are expensive due to their use of rare and costly materials. This has created a push for more affordable alternatives that use abundant or recyclable components, making energy storage more accessible and sustainable.

Preference for flow batteries over conventional batteries: Flow batteries are gaining popularity, especially for large-scale energy storage, because they offer longer life, better safety, and scalability. Their ability to decouple energy and power capacity makes them ideal for grid applications.

Increasing demand for solar energy: As solar power adoption rises globally, there is a growing need for efficient energy storage systems to manage intermittent generation. Advanced batteries help store excess solar energy and ensure a stable power supply.

Demand for higher battery energy density: The Ev, aerospace, and consumer electronics industries require batteries that store more energy in smaller, lighter packages. This demand is pushing innovation in next-gen batteries like solid-state and lithium-sulfur technologies.

Request a sample copy of the global market for next-generation advanced batteries report.

Report Synopsis