Next-Gen Batteries Set For 28.5% CAGR Through 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$1.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$5.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 28.5% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Battery Type, End Use, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa)
|Market drivers
Interesting facts:
- According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global battery manufacturing reached 2.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2023, an increase of 780 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in capacity compared to 2022. This represents a growth of over 25% from the previous year.
- The IEA reported that EV sales worldwide hit 14 million units in 2023, accounting for 18% of all vehicle sales. This marks a rise from 14% in 2022, with 3.5 million more EVs sold in 2023, a 35% year-on-year increase.
- The U.S., China, and Europe continued to dominate the next-generation advanced battery market in 2023, collectively accounting for more than 90% of the global market share.
Emerging startups
- Benan Energy Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: This company researches, develops, and manufactures high-safety SIBs, and is committed to advancing the industrialization of sodium-ion energy storage solutions, which offer safety and environmentally friendly features.
- QuantumScape Battery, Inc.: QuantumScape, based in San Jose, Calif., develops solid-state rechargeable lithium metal batteries for Evs. Its R&D is focused on two innovations: a codeless architecture and a proprietary solid ceramic separator that improves energy density, charging speeds, and safety.
- Allegro Energy: The company has developed water-based redox flow batteries to store renewable energy and is looking to build an 800 KWh pilot storage facility in New South Wales, Australia.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for next-generation advanced batteries was valued at $1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 28.5%.
- Key drivers include:
- Need for a cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). Preference for flow batteries over conventional batteries. Increasing demand for solar energy facilitating next-generation advanced battery deployment. Demand for higher battery energy density.
- The next-generation advanced batteries market is segmented based on battery type, end-use, and region.
- Solid state batteries (SSBs) will be the dominant market segment through 2029.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Market leaders include:
- BLUE SOLUTIONS S.A.S. CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. ESS TECH INC. FARADION HINA BATTERY TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. ILIKA INVINITY ENERGY SYSTEMS LG ENERGY SOLUTION NATRON ENERGY INC. NGK INSULATORS LTD. PANASONIC ENERGY CO. LTD. PRIMUS POWER SOLUTIONS QUANTUMSCAPE BATTERY INC. SK ON CO. LTD. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD.
Related reports:
Global EV Battery Swapping Market : This report reviews the global EV battery swapping market, covering battery types such as lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, and lead-acid. It examines manual and automatic swapping stations, service models like subscription and pay-per-use, and applications across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers. The report also highlights emerging technologies and developments, competitive dynamics, ESG trends, and the impact of geopolitical events. It includes regional insights and profiles of leading companies, with market values presented in millions of dollars.
Flow Batteries: Global Markets : This report provides an analysis of the global flow battery market, focusing on battery types, materials, deployment, and applications, excluding the automotive sector. It explores trends, patent activity, and regional insights, while also addressing the impact of COVID-19 and ESG. The report concludes with profiles of major manufacturers and presents market values in millions of dollars.
