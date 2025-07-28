True Barrier For Men Launches New Skincare Line Focused On Minimal Ingredients And U.S. Manufacturing
True Barrier for Men 2oz Jar lasts months
True Barrier for Men offers a simplified, ingredient-focused alternative in the men's skincare market, manufactured and packaged in Oregon.No Bullshit alternative to leading crap made in China, True Barrier for Men is pure, no water, binders or fillers.” - Don HackettHAPPY VALLEY, OR, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRUE BARRIER FOR MEN INTRODUCES INGREDIENT-FOCUSED SKINCARE LINE DESIGNED FOR MEN
A new entrant to the men's grooming space, True Barrier for Men, has officially launched a U.S.-made skincare product line centered around simplified formulations and intentional ingredient selection.
Developed in response to what the founders describe as“over-complicated and outsourced product development” in the current market, the brand's initial product release reflects a back-to-basics approach: limited ingredients, no synthetic fillers, and a focus on sourcing and manufacturing within the U.S.
“Our goal was to create a skincare option that aligns with what we couldn't find in the market-transparent formulation and quality-focused production,” says the brand's founder.
The formulation includes a small number of functional ingredients such as:
.Triple-rendered suet tallow (a nutrient-dense fat known for skin barrier support)
.Black raspberry seed oil (a source of natural antioxidants)
.Black cumin oil (frequently used for its calming properties)
.Calendula (commonly used to support skin recovery)
.Vitamin E (serves as a stabilizer and skin-supportive compound)
The product is manufactured, packaged, and shipped from Oregon using recyclable glass jars. The company states its focus is not on rapid expansion but rather building long-term trust through product transparency and manufacturing accountability.
For media inquiries, interviews, or wholesale interest, contact:
Email: ...
Web:
Don Hackett
True Barrier for Men LLC
+1 808-202-2099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment