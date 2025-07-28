JC Sports Houston Opens Registration For Fall Outdoor Baseball And Soccer Leagues For Kids Ages 412

Fall baseball League

JC Sports Houston Opens Registration for Fall Outdoor Baseball and Soccer Leagues for Kids Ages 4–12

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JC Sports Houston is proud to announce that registration is now open for its Fall Outdoor Baseball League and MLS GO Soccer League, tailored for children ages 4–12. Taking place at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, these leagues have served families in Northeast Houston for over 11 years, offering a trusted and fun-filled sports experience focused on development and community.Unlike traditional recreational leagues that rely on parent volunteers, JC Sports delivers a professional, curriculum-based approach led by trained coaches. Families benefit from the convenience of a local, non-travel league that emphasizes skill-building, teamwork, and enjoyment in a supportive atmosphere.Fall 2025 League Details:⚾ Fall Outdoor Baseball LeagueStarts Friday, September 12th7-week programMeets once a week on Friday eveningsFor kids ages 4–12⚽ MLS GO Outdoor Soccer LeagueStarts Saturday, September 13th7-week programMeets Saturday afternoonsFor kids ages 4–12Both programs are hosted at the Fall Creek Sports Complex, offering a safe and accessible location for families across the Northeast Houston area.The JC Sports Difference:No parent volunteers – all sessions led by JC Sports certified coachesCurriculum-based instruction designed for age-appropriate developmentLocal, no-travel format ideal for busy familiesOver 11 years of community trust and proven programmingA fun, inclusive environment where every child can thriveDon't miss out on this season of learning, growth, and fun! Spaces are limited and fill up quickly.👉 Register now atMedia Contact:JC Sports HoustonEmail: ...Website:Phone: 281-624-6867

