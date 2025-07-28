Bacardi Partners With American Red Cross For Hurricane Readiness Training

MENAFN - 3BL) As hurricane season intensifies across the Atlantic, preparedness isn't just a recommendation, it's a necessity. At Bacardi, the safety of its people is a top priority and with a regional office based in South Florida, hurricane season is top of mind, both at work and at home.

Bacardi welcomed the American Red Cross South Florida Region to its Coral Gables office for a Hurricane Preparedness Training Session, designed to equip people with the knowledge and tools to stay safe before, during, and after a storm.

The training, attended by approximately 50 people, covered critical preparedness tips including how to create emergency kits, develop communication plans, secure homes, and respond effectively in the event of power outages or evacuations. Participants also learned about the importance of community resilience and how to support vulnerable populations during weather emergencies.

“We're grateful to Bacardi for prioritizing preparedness and helping their team build the skills needed to stay safe during hurricane season,” said Monica Rusconi, Regional Disaster Officer for the South Florida Red Cross.“Preparedness saves lives, and when companies engage in training like this, it strengthens our entire community's ability to respond and recover in times of crisis.”

"We recognize that our people are not only essential to our business but also vital members of their families and communities," said Kathleen Procario, Vice President of Human Resources for Bacardi North America. "By partnering with the South Florida Red Cross, we're investing in their safety and well-being-at work and at home."

Bacardi has a long history of supporting the Red Cross and its disaster relief efforts. Earlier this year, the family-owned company provided funding for Red Cross relief efforts across Southern California following devasting wildfires. In 2024, Bacardi donated to relief and recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricanes Milton and Helene across the Southeastern United States.

Corporate responsibility has always been a priority for Bacardi. Company founder and BACARDÍ rum creator Don Facundo Bacardí Massó began this tradition in 1862 when he volunteered as the chief organizer of disaster relief in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba after a horrific earthquake. Since then, the company continues to build upon his commitment to assist in times of catastrophic natural disasters.