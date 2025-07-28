SCS Standards Opens Public Comment On Two Additional Decarbonization Modules For SCS-115 Certification Standard For Product Carbon Intensity And Reduction For Chemicals And Co-Products

MENAFN - 3BL) EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 28, 2025 /3BL/ - SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that the established SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products has been expanded to include two new modules that cover requirements pertaining to renewable energy (Module D) and asset efficiency improvement (Module E). Both modules are now available for public review.

Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material. SCS-115 is modular, allowing for different decarbonization levers. Draft SCS-115 Modules D and E are the last two planned modules and should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard.

The public is welcome to comment on SCS-115 Modules D and E, until September 5, 2025. To request a copy of the draft and submit comments, please reach out to ... , or visit our website here.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit .

