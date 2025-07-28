Subaru Gear For Good Initiative Expands To Help Grow The Game On National Soccer Day

MENAFN - 3BL) PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced an extension to its Subaru: Gear for Good initiative to expand access to soccer by collecting and redistributing new and gently used gear to youth in high-needs communities around Philadelphia and the automaker's hometown of Camden, NJ. The campaign kicks off as Philadelphia prepares to host some of the biggest matches of the world's favorite sport in 2026 and builds upon Subaru and its retailers' ongoing commitment to community and youth development. To help more kids fall in love with the game, the automaker will also donate soccer equipment to the community-driven campaign.

Through partnerships with Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union and youth sports non-profit Leveling the Playing Field, Subaru aims to collect at least 2,026 pieces of soccer gear, which will be distributed to local programs in coordination with Leveling the Playing Field and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. Recipient groups will be announced in December 2025, coinciding with the official group stage draw of the international tournament, revealing where soccer teams will be playing in the summer of 2026.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America: “Every child deserves the chance to play, and sometimes all that stands in the way is the need for a pair of cleats. This initiative is rooted in the belief that access to sports can open doors, build confidence, and create lasting connections. As the excitement for the world's most popular sport focuses in on our region, this is one way we're helping to strengthen the communities we call home.”

Official Subaru: Gear for Good collection bins will be installed at five new locations across the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region in addition to the donation bins currently available at 17 local Subaru retailers and at Subaru Park . Donations will be accepted through April 3, 2026, and items should include new or gently used cleats, soccer balls, shin guards, goalie gloves, or other soccer-specific equipment in adherence with Leveling the Playing Field donation standards .

To launch the expanded initiative, Subaru and the Philadelphia Union will host an employee volunteer day at Leveling the Playing Field's Philadelphia warehouse. Volunteers will sort through donated sports gear collected from Subaru Park and other Gear for Good drop-off locations to make space for new donations. Union defender Frankie Westfield will participate in the volunteer event, highlighting his personal connection to the cause through his experience playing soccer as a youth in Northeast Philadelphia and his journey to joining the MLS team. In addition, Subaru will hold a National Soccer Day employee gear drive on July 28 at its Camden, NJ headquarters.

Frankie Westfield, Defender, Philadelphia Union: “Soccer has the power to unite communities, inspire individuals, and bring people together around the world. I'm proud to join Subaru and represent the Philadelphia Union in support of this initiative, helping make the game more accessible for families and giving more kids the chance to play, just like I did.”

Community members across the Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area are encouraged to participate by donating new or gently used soccer gear for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including a grand prize trip to the 2026 MLS All-Star Weekend. The Gear for Good Sweepstakes () is open to legal U.S. residents at least 18 years of age who reside within a seventy-five-mile radius of Subaru Park .

This initiative will help provide donated soccer equipment to over 100 unique youth programs, giving more kids access to the equipment they need to join teams, stay active, and enjoy the game. While not all donated items will go to the same number of recipient organizations, any surplus will be shared with additional beneficiary programs during the distribution window. For more information, including donation locations, eligibility details, and official rules, visit philadelphiaunion/SubaruGearforGood .

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise® , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history. In 2023, the Union reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, becoming the only Eastern Conference team to reach the semifinals in four of the last five seasons.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 25 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over seven acres of professional-grade practice pitches, and the newly announced WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a world-class, 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex featuring indoor fieldhouse and seven outdoor fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

About Leveling the Playing Field

Leveling the Playing Field (LPF) is a nonprofit organization committed to expanding access and equity in youth sports by redistributing new and gently-used sports equipment to under-resourced communities. Founded in 2013, LPF addresses the growing gap between those who can afford to participate in sports and those who cannot, recognizing the high cost of sporting goods as a major barrier.

Through a network of community donations and volunteers, LPF collects and sorts sports and recreational equipment, then supplies it to schools, community programs, and youth organizations across several regions. This philanthropic model not only provides gear but also empowers organizations to redirect limited budgets toward transportation, nutrition, staffing, and program expansion-making youth sports more inclusive and accessible for all.

With LPF's support, youth programs are able to stretch their resources further. By removing the barrier of equipment cost, LPF helps create more inclusive and enriching opportunities for young athletes. Together, we're building a future where every child has the chance to play, grow, and thrive through sports.

For more information, visit levelingtheplayingfield and follow us @lpfsports on Instagram.

