Antea Group UK's Tom Ambler Shortlisted For Best Early Career Brownfield Professional At Environment Analyst Brownfield Awards 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) LEEDS, UK, July 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Antea Group UK is proud to announce that Tom Ambler, Senior Geo-Environmental Consultant, has been officially shortlisted for the prestigious Best Early Career Brownfield Professional award at the 21st annual Environment Analyst Brownfield Awards 2025.

The Environment Analyst Brownfield Awards , hosted by the Brownfield and Regeneration Network , celebrate outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, stakeholder collaboration, and industry-leading best practice within the brownfield sector. The shortlist was unveiled after careful deliberation by an expert judging panel, recognizing individuals, teams, and projects that are truly raising the bar in the industry.

Tom Ambler expressed his delight at the nomination, stating, "I am delighted to have been nominated for the Best Early Careers Brownfield Professional at the upcoming Brownfield and Regeneration Network Awards 2025. I am particularly thankful to Antea Group UK and my colleagues for all their support and the opportunities I have had over the past year."

Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK, stated,“Tom's professionalism and dedication to the brownfield industry have been acknowledged with his shortlisting for the Best Early Career Brownfield Professional Award. Tom contributes significantly to our strong and expanding team of brownfield professionals at Antea Group UK, and it is great to see both his efforts and the team's support recognised through this nomination.”

The winners will be revealed live at the Brownfield Awards Ceremony, taking place at the iconic Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on November 13, 2025. Antea Group UK extends its congratulations to Tom and looks forward to the awards night.

For more information about the awards, please visit the Brownfield Awards website .

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group UK is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. Learn more: .

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is an international membership community serving the environmental services sector, built around a comprehensive market intelligence service. The organization brings together business leaders and practitioners through peer-to-peer networks and shares news and insights with member companies. Learn more: