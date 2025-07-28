Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Five-Millionth Mercedes-Benz AG Sprinter All-Electric Van Goes To Fedex!

The Five-Millionth Mercedes-Benz AG Sprinter All-Electric Van Goes To Fedex!


2025-07-28 02:00:53
(MENAFN- 3BL) Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (Charleston, SC) recently assembled the five-millionth Mercedes-Benz AG Sprinter van - and it went to us! The all-electric eSprinter was assembled at the company's facility in Charleston, South Carolina and handed over to FedEx, a long-standing Mercedes-Benz customer. The eSprinter, which is fully electric, joins our growing global fleet of electric vans used for last-mile package delivery.
A cool thing about the eSprinter? It doesn't produce any tailpipe emissions, which helps us work towards our goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

MENAFN28072025007202015466ID1109852626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search