Mirzam Star Heralds More Humidity, Chances Of Rainfall In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Tonight, July 28, marks the first night of the Dhi'raa star –also known as Mirzam star- announced the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The star's ascent is projected to last for 30 days. It is also known to be the brightest of the summer stars.

The period during which the star appears is often associated with an increase in humidity levels.

Local clouds that could be carrying rain also begin to form during this period.

Northeasterly winds are the prevailing winds during this period.

In a separate forecast, QMD stated that humidity levels would increase tonight, Monday July 28, with chances of mist to fog over some areas during the night hours.