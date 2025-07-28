Qatar Customs Issues Clarification On Seizure Of A Traveler's Gemstones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs in Qatar released a response to a complaint from a traveler regarding the confiscation of gemstones found in the traveler's possession.

The General Authority of Customs is responsible for implementing traveler customs declarations in accordance with Law No. (20) of 2019 on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing and its implementing regulations issued by Council of Ministers' Decision No. (41) of 2019.

According to the aforementioned law, all arriving and departing travelers must declare any currency, bearer negotiable instruments, precious metals, or gemstones in their possession if the value is equal to or exceeds QAR 50,000 or its equivalent in other currencies by completing the approved declaration form.

The Authority confirmed that the traveler failed to declare the gemstones in their possession upon entering the country.

This, according to Qatar Customs, constitutes a clear violation of the state's applicable customs laws and regulations, making the undeclared items subject to seizure in accordance with legal procedures.

The Authority affirmed its full commitment to applying the law with complete transparency while ensuring streamlined travel procedures for all our valued travelers, and urged everyone to adhere to the regulations and instructions to avoid any violations that could delay their entry or exit procedures.