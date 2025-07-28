The Ceasefire Between Cambodia And Thailand
The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur. President Trump and I are committed to an immediate cessation of violence and expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict. We are grateful to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire talks. We urge all parties to follow through on their commitments. The United States will remain committed to and engaged in this U.S.-Malaysia-organized process to end this conflict.
