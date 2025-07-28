Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan, British Officials Discuss Returnees' Problems

Afghan, British Officials Discuss Returnees' Problems


2025-07-28 02:00:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and British officials have discussed challenges being faced by Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran.

The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) said Director of Planning and Policy at MoRR Maulvi Mahmood
    Haq Ahadi met with Chief of British Humanitarian Assistance Alastair James Burnett.

    A statement from the ministry said the discussion focused on the reintegration of forcibly returned individuals and resolving the challenges they face.

    During the meeting, Maulvi Ahadi noted after security ensured across the country, international organisations were now able to travel to all regions of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.

    He also pointed out transparency and balance had not been maintained in the aid provided by international institutions.

    According to the statement, both sides discussed various ways to resolve the problems of forcibly returned refugees and emphasised continued cooperation.

    The meeting also covered topics such as the resettlement of returnees, employment opportunities, shelter, and emergency assistance, the statement concluded.

    kk/ma

MENAFN28072025000174011037ID1109852608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search