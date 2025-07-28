Afghan, British Officials Discuss Returnees' Problems
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and British officials have discussed challenges being faced by Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan and Iran.The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) said Director of Planning and Policy at MoRR Maulvi Mahmood
- Haq Ahadi met with Chief of British Humanitarian Assistance Alastair James Burnett.
A statement from the ministry said the discussion focused on the reintegration of forcibly returned individuals and resolving the challenges they face.
During the meeting, Maulvi Ahadi noted after security ensured across the country, international organisations were now able to travel to all regions of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.
He also pointed out transparency and balance had not been maintained in the aid provided by international institutions.
According to the statement, both sides discussed various ways to resolve the problems of forcibly returned refugees and emphasised continued cooperation.
The meeting also covered topics such as the resettlement of returnees, employment opportunities, shelter, and emergency assistance, the statement concluded.
