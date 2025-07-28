Sadr Stresses Closer Ties Between People, Government

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Interior has emphasised the need for stronger connections between the people and the government during his visit to central Bamyan province.

Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, in a statement said on Monday that Deputy Interior Minister Mullah Mohammad Ibrahim Sadr travelled to Bamyan.

According to the statement, Mullah Sadr met with civil and military officials as well as various segments of the local population during his visit.

He stated:“Officials at all levels are obliged to act within their legal and religious responsibilities, and serve the people with sincere intentions and honest performance.”

Mullah Sadr provided guidance to officials of various departments, highlighting the importance of purifying intentions, fostering effective coordination, strengthening the sense of responsibility, precisely implementing directives, and enhancing engagement between the people and the government.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Sarhadi, the governor of Bamyan, said that full security has been ensured throughout the province and that there was no ethnic, sectarian, or linguistic discrimination.

He added:“The people of this province live together in peace and harmony and in a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity.”

