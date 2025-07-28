Traders Invest 1.4B Afs In Agricultural Sector Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says $192 million was invested in the agricultural sector by national and international institutions, and 235 investors were provided with investment opportunities worth over 1.4 billion afghanis last year.

As part of the annual program to explain the achievements of government agencies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock today presented its achievements for the past 1446 Hijri.

In a meeting held in this regard, Mullah Aghajan Akhund, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administrative Affairs for the Ministry, said that last year, over 1.4 billion afghanis were provided to 235 investors to attract investment in the agricultural sector, and about 192 million US dollars were invested in agriculture, irrigation, and livestock projects by 118 national and international institutions.

According to him, in 1403, 86 contracts worth over 340 million afghanis were awarded to 64 companies through open bidding.

At the meeting, Maulvi Baz Mohammad Faizan, Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Natural Resources, explained the ministry built 138 check dams in 10 provinces to recharge groundwater.

Natural resources and forests are considered national assets of the country, and their protection and restoration are being seriously pursued by the Ministry, which is striving to expand the country's forests, he added.

He claimed the ministry identified factors of drought and shared them with other agencies to take necessary measures to reduce and prevent its negative impacts.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maulvi Sadr Azam Usmani added last year, hundreds of greenhouses and orchards were built in the country in coordination with partner institutions and the private sector.

Osmani added in order to further boost agricultural activities, over 43,000 metric tons of wheat seeds, chemical fertilizers, and hundreds of tons of improved quality seeds of vegetables, saffron, cotton, ginger, and other medicinal plants were distributed to farmers in 34 provinces.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture provided 1.4 billion afghanis from the Agricultural Development Fund to farmers, livestock farmers, and the private sector through Murabaha and Mudarabat services.

According to the Ministry, over 250,000 seedlings were produced last year, and over 100 million seedlings and plant cuttings were planted through planting campaigns across the country.

