Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easy Exhaust System For Bathrooms (RSJ-231)
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to remove warm, moist air from a bathroom without an exhaust fan," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the EASY EXHAUST. My design would help prevent black mold and mildew accumulation."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove warm, moist air from a bathroom. In doing so, it offers a less invasive alternative to installing a roof exhaust. As a result, it helps keep the bathroom mold and mildew-free. It also could help save costs for homeowners. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RSJ-231, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
