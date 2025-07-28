IMV Announces Initial Winners Of 2025 Servicetraktm Clinical Laboratory Awards, Honored At ADLM Annual Conference
Each year, laboratory professionals from more than 1,150 clinical testing locations, representing 1,900 instruments, rate their satisfaction with manufacturers in three key performance categories:
-
Best Customer Satisfaction : highest likelihood of repeat purchase
Best System Performance : highest overall system performance rating
Best Service : highest overall OEM service rating
The 2024–2025 awards are based on this direct feedback. The initial group of awardees includes top-performing manufacturers in Chemistry, Immunoassay, and Integrated Systems . Additional modalities and category winners will be announced in the coming months.
2024–2025 IMV ServiceTrakTM Clinical Laboratory Award Winners (Initial Round)
Chemistry
-
Best Service: Roche
Best Customer Satisfaction: Roche
Best System Performance: Roche, QuidelOrtho
Immunoassay
-
Best Customer Satisfaction: Roche
Best Service: bioMérieux, Inc.
Best System Performance: bioMérieux, Inc.
Integrated Systems
-
Best Customer Satisfaction: Roche
Best System Performance: Roche, QuidelOrtho
Best Service: Roche, QuidelOrtho
About IMV's ServiceTrakTM Program
IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrakTM Clinical Laboratory reports derived from extensive phone and online interviews with laboratory testing professionals in U.S. hospitals. These reports present an independent analysis of service trends in laboratory diagnostics and include manufacturer ratings for each instrument type.
-
Rating Scale : Satisfaction is rated on a 10-point scale (10 = "excellent," 1 = "very poor")
Highly Satisfied (%HS) : Ratings of 9 or 10
Award Criteria : Awards are given to manufacturers with the highest %HS scores in Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service
Highly Satisfied (%HS) : Responses of 9 or 10 are considered "highly satisfied."
IMV ServiceTrakTM has been an industry benchmarking standard for more than 25 years, capturing the customer experience from installation to end-of-life.
About IMV
IMV Medical Information Division , established in 1977, is a trusted marketing research and consulting firm that specializes in the dynamic fields of diagnostic imaging and clinical diagnostics . Our commitment to in-depth market analysis and comprehensive research services empowers clients to excel in strategic planning, enhance customer satisfaction, drive product development, and launch successful sales initiatives. All of IMV's reports and data solutions are based on primary research by diagnostic imaging experts . As a reliable provider of market intelligence, IMV gives you the comprehensive information you need to stay two steps ahead and make decisions with confidence !
