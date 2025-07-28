From Surviving To Thriving: Igor Wallaert Launches Groundbreaking Health Coaching Program For Hopeless Young Men

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in holistic wellness, mindset shifts, and strategic lifestyle changes, the program targets a growing demographic-men who feel emotionally unsupported, stuck in patterns of burnout, and uncertain how to rebuild their lives. Wallaert's structured system combines weekly modules, direct coaching, and practical tools that help rebuild inner discipline, manage reactive emotions, and foster long-term physical and mental resilience.

"I wish I had this system when I started my journey," says Wallaert . "This isn't about short-term hacks. It's about creating a foundation that supports you for life."

The program's approach aligns with research from Patient Education and Counseling, which highlights how health coaching improves chronic condition management and boosts physical, behavioral, and emotional well-being. Participants in similar programs report better self-esteem, improved social connections, and healthier habits across the board.

What sets Wallaert's offering apart is its targeted focus: high-touch, male-focused coaching that recognizes the silent struggles many men carry. "Most men I work with aren't broken," says Wallaert. "They've just been surviving. No one ever taught them how to thrive."

This initiative is launching at a time when mental health issues are rising among men, especially in younger age groups. By offering a structured, deeply personal coaching experience, Wallaert hopes to shift the narrative from coping to flourishing.

The official program launch is scheduled for late July 2025, with rolling enrollment available via igorwallaertcoach .

About Igor Wallaert

Igor Wallaert is a holistic health coach based in Europe, dedicated to helping young men break free from emotional stagnation and physical neglect. Through his 16-week transformation program, he helps clients build sustainable health and inner stability, combining mindset work, strategic action, and proven wellness principles.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE Igor Daniel G- Wallaert