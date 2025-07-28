Check Point Software Technologies Names Red Education Platinum Elite ATC Partner Of The Year

Mike Baird, CEO Red Education, receiving the Platinum Elite ATC Partner of the Year award from Shay Solomon, Director, Global Business Development and Cybersecurity Education at Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Platinum Elite ATC Partner Badge

Celebrating a decade of collaboration, Red Education is recognized for global impact and record-breaking growth in Check Point cybersecurity training.

- Mike Baird, CEO at Red EducationSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Education has been recognized as the Check Point Software Technologies Platinum Elite ATC Partner of the Year for 2024, celebrating a decade of global collaboration and a year of record-breaking growth in cybersecurity certification training.The award, announced this year by Check Point Software Technologies, acknowledges Red Education's role in delivering thousands of training days and supporting the certification of more than 110,000 Check Point professionals across the globe. As a Platinum Elite Authorized Training Centre (ATC), Red Education has worked closely with Check Point for over a decade to ensure their cybersecurity training remains rigorous, practical, and aligned to real-world needs.“This award is a tribute to the hard work of our trainers, the quality of our partnership with Check Point, and our shared goal of building a safer digital world,” said Mike Baird, CEO of Red Education.“It's great recognition of what we've achieved together, and of what's still to come.”In 2024, Red Education and Check Point marked ten years of partnership . Throughout this time, Red Education has been directly involved in shaping course content, launching new training formats, and delivering programs to Check Point's own engineering teams. The partnership is also supporting long-term industry change, including Red Education's Women in Cybersecurity Training Scholarships, which provide entry-level Check Point training to aspiring professionals from underrepresented groups.The award follows previous recognition from Check Point, including being named Authorised Training Company of the Year and holding Platinum Elite partner status since the designation was first introduced.

Red Education PTY LTD

Red Education

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.