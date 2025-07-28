How Knowledge Gaps Fueled A Global Menopause Wellness Boom

The (M) Factor Global Impact Report

New Report from The (M) Factor Highlights Why Millions of Women Turn to Wellness Solutions in the Face of Medical Gaps

- Denise PinesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After reaching millions of viewers in 45 countries, The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, first broadcast on PBS last October is doing more than raising awareness.A newly released Global Impact Report reveals the film is transforming healthcare behavior, correcting misinformation, and triggering demand for smarter, more supportive menopause care.Supported by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, the report is based on surveys from over 2,600 participants around the world attending 750 screenings. The findings show women are searching for solutions on their own in the now-growing $600 billion global opportunity reported by the Female Founders Fund. Traditional medicine and doctors' knowledge on the subject has fallen short and women and their spouses and significant others are suffering.Key FindingsPatients: Still Misdiagnosed, Still Dismissed.45% of women experience symptoms for up to 6 years before recognizing they're menopause-related.67% report negative healthcare experiences, including dismissal or lack of solutionsWhat Changed After Watching the Film.80% better understand menopause stages.83% plan to research HRT-especially among those in menopause (31%) and post menopause (83%)Providers: CME Closes the Knowledge Gap.Comfort in discussing menopause rose 25%.“Expert” knowledge jumped from 33% to 60%Workplace: A Silent Crisis.Only 6% of women use workplace wellness programs.57% report cognitive issues and 55% sleep disruption-major barriers to productivityWhat Women Want.68% want telehealth.63% want personalized hormone solutions“This data validates what women have always known-midlife health has been ignored. The (M) Factor isn't just storytelling-it's system change,” said executive producer and femtech pioneer Denise Pines.“We created The (M) Factor to ignite real conversations, challenge the silence and stigma, and most importantly, to empower women to take charge of their health and their future,” says Tamsen Fadal, co-Executive Producer, New York Times bestselling author of How to Menopause, and host of The Tamsen Show podcast.“Menopause isn't a fleeting trend. It's a full-scale movement.”The film, by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jacoba Atlas and executive producers, Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody-Award winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, premiered on PBS October 17, 2024. Before the Pause is the producer's new film on perimenopause. Learn more atMedia Contact:Heidi Krupp-LisitenK2 Krupp Kommunications, Inc.917/757-7455...

The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause

