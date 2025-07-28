First Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus S.Lukashevich Receives Copies Of Credentials Of The Ambassador Of Ethiopia

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MINSK, Belarus, July 28, 2025/APO Group/ --

On July 28, 2025 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergey Lukashevich, received copies of Credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Belarus with residence in Moscow,Genet Teshome Jirru.

During the meeting, topical issues of developing friendly Belarusian-Ethiopian relations were discussed, including deepening political dialogue, increasing trade and economic cooperation, expanding educational and humanitarian ties.

