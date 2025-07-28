Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Desktop Metal To Pursue Sale Of Business Through Court-Supervised Process


2025-07-28 01:16:03
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desktop Metal, Inc. and its U.S. affiliates (together, "Desktop Metal" or the "Company"), a manufacturing company specializing in production-volume technologies, materials, and applications, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Anzu Partners to purchase the Company's ExOne GmbH, EnvisionTEC GmbH, ExOne KK, and AIDRO s.r.l. foreign subsidiaries in a sale, subject to Court approval and customary closing conditions.

To implement the sale and protect the business while it markets its remaining assets, Desktop Metal has filed for Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Texas.

The Company values its stakeholders-employees, customers, vendors, and other partners will be communicated with directly on next steps in the coming days.

The Company is represented in this matter by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP as legal counsel, FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial advisor, and Piper Sandler & Co as investment banker.

About Desktop Metal
 Desktop Metal is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, military, medical, and consumer products. Its innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. Today, Desktop Metal's systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics across these cutting-edge applications. Manufacturers use its technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world's toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and its #TeamDM brands at .

About Anzu Partners
 Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. As of 2024, Anzu Partners managed assets of approximately $1 billion with a team of over fifty professionals in offices across Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Tampa, and Washington DC. For more information, please visit anzupartners .

SOURCE Desktop Metal, Inc.

