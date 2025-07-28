New Report Warns U.S. Tariffs On Lumber Could Trigger Systemic Risks Across B.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by policy researcher Jerome Gessaroli for Resource Works explores how a significant downturn in British Columbia's forest sector could set off far-reaching ripple effects across the province's infrastructure, economy, and public safety systems.

Titled“Rising US Tariffs on Forest Products and the Systemic Risks Facing British Columbia,” the report looks at how sharply higher U.S. tariffs could accelerate a structural decline in BC's forest industry and expose hidden vulnerabilities in areas that depend on it, including road access, emergency response, Indigenous economic partnerships, and rural tourism. The report's findings are especially timely in light of the United States' recent decision to place tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber of 20.56%, which will intensify pressures on BC's already strained forest sector.

“Forestry in BC has long been more than just timber and mills; it quietly supports infrastructure, rural access, and emergency response in many regions,” said Gessaroli.“If that foundation erodes, it could trigger disruptions in everything from wildfire suppression to Indigenous economic development. Our aim with this study is to help stakeholders anticipate and plan for those systemic risks.”

Among the report's findings:



If even 25% of BC's forestry roads go unmaintained due to reduced logging, approximately 125,000 km of backcountry access could be lost through decommissioning or disrepair, affecting remote communities, mining, pipelines, and tourism.

Emergency services, including wildfire crews and ambulance access to Indigenous communities, could be impacted.

Supply chains for residues used in pulp mills, wood pellets, and agriculture (e.g. livestock bedding) would face severe pressure.

Road closures could reduce outdoor recreation and rural tourism, harming small businesses. Indigenous communities face dual challenges: a loss of forestry income and less access to traditional lands and services.



“The loss of forestry is not just a sectoral problem; it's a systems problem,” said Stewart Muir, CEO of Resource Works.“Roads, services, and local economies across the province are all linked to this industry. This report shows that if policymakers don't plan ahead, we risk avoidable crises in public safety, infrastructure, and rural resilience.”

The report was commissioned by Resource Works to support forward-looking dialogue on economic resilience and infrastructure planning amid trade and climate pressures.

