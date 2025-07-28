Iconic Bayfront Residence In Coronado, California To Sell At Auction Via Concierge Auctions

Contemporary Waterfront Masterpiece by Horst Architects & Island Architects

JBL Synthesis Theater & Smart Home with Floor-to-Ceiling Bay Views

Over 320 Feet of Bayfront with 95-Foot and 60-Foot Yacht Docks

3,600-Square-Foot Rooftop Deck with Pool and 360-Degree Views

Seven Bedrooms with Private Balconies and Eleven Luxury Bathrooms

Seaside community estate with dual yacht docks offered in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff of Coldwell Banker

- Ericca Woodruff of Coldwell Banker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of Southern California's most incredible waterfront residences-3 The Point, an 11,715-square-foot estate in the seaside community of Coronado, California-is headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. Listed for US$37.5 million in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker, the beautiful estate offers over 320 feet of private bay frontage with two private docks, measuring 95 and 60 feet, respectively. Bidding for the estate will open on 5 September via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions, and culminate live in Hong Kong at the The Upper House on 18 September as part of the firm's annual Hong Kong Global Sale.

Set on a prized 0.36± acre lot with more than 320 feet of private bay frontage, the seven-bedroom, eleven-bathroom estate offers a seamless blend of architectural excellence, innovative technology, and luxurious coastal living. Conceptually designed by Horst Architects with architectural execution by Tony Crisafi of Island Architects in La Jolla, 3 The Point is a striking example of modern coastal design. Clean lines, high-performance materials, and floor-to-ceiling glass define the home's linear form, dissolving the boundary between indoor and outdoor living and framing endless water views across the bay, the Coronado Bridge, and the San Diego skyline.

At the heart of the home is a showstopping 3,600± square-foot rooftop deck, elevated above the bay like a private resort. Featuring a pool, spa, putting green, and fire pit, the deck offers 360-degree panoramic views and space to entertain over 100 guests. The outdoor lifestyle continues at ground level with wrap-around patios, a second infinity-edge pool, and two private yacht docks accommodating vessels up to 95 feet-an exceptional feature for serious boaters and water lovers alike. Located at the exclusive "Point," the home provides unmatched access to the Pacific Ocean through the calm, deep-water channels of San Diego Bay.

“This estate provides its future owner access to the very pinnacle of waterfront living,” said Woodruff.“From the moment you arrive, you're immersed in a lifestyle of privacy, serenity, and elegance-where every window frames the bay like a living work of art. It's a true architectural sanctuary.”

Each of the seven bedrooms includes a private balcony, while the primary suite encompasses its own dedicated wing complete with an office and lounge area. The open-concept layout includes a chef's kitchen with premium finishes, a full bar and billiards area, and a state-of-the-art JBL Synthesis home theater. Every design element throughout the home was curated by interior designer Arianna Noppenberger of Aria Designs, whose minimalist luxury aesthetic is defined by clean lines, natural textures, and a refined use of space and light.

“3 The Point exemplifies what today's global luxury buyer is seeking: privacy, innovation, beauty, and direct access to nature-in this case, the Pacific Ocean,” said Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions.“This property deserves an international stage, and we are honored to present it through our platform to the world's most discerning clientele.”

Smart home automation by Crestron orchestrates every element of comfort and convenience, including lighting, shades, entertainment, and pool and spa functions. An independent security system operates through the Total Connect mobile app, ensuring peace of mind with discreet control. From ultra-slim LED lighting to custom window treatments and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, no detail was overlooked in the creation of the one-of-a-kind residence.

The Coronado lifestyle is among the most coveted in California, offering an ideal mix of natural beauty, exclusive amenities, and urban convenience. The property is just minutes from world-class marinas, yacht clubs, and marine services, and a short drive or ferry ride from downtown San Diego's cultural offerings, fine dining, and business centers. Beyond boating, residents can enjoy Coronado's championship golf courses, pristine beaches, and the legendary Hotel del Coronado. The surrounding yachting community offers access to regattas, private maritime events, and deep-water channels that make cruising to Catalina Island, Mexico, and beyond both accessible and unforgettable.

Images of the property may be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Spearhead Media.

The property is available daily for private showings by appointment only, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.