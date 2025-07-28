MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CRE Finance Launches Elite Private Lending Platform Under the Leadership of Todd Tretsky

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CRE Finance Launches Elite Private Lending Platform Under the Leadership of Todd TretskyCommercial Real Estate Finance , LLC (CRE Finance), a premier direct private lending firm serving real estate investors nationwide, proudly announces the launch of its proprietary lending platform-engineered to deliver fast, reliable, and high-performance financing across both residential and commercial investment properties.Spearheading this expansion is Managing Partner Todd Tretsky, a respected industry leader whose decades of expertise and strategic vision have positioned CRE Finance at the forefront of private capital lending. Tretsky brings a unique dual perspective to the business-as both a seasoned lender and an experienced real estate investor. Having personally executed numerous successful fix-and-flip and value-add projects, he deeply understands what today's investors need: speed, flexibility, and certainty of close.“This isn't just a platform-it's a full-service lending engine,” said Tretsky.“We've created a brand that brokers trust, investors rely on, and deals flow through-built on technology, experience, and a commitment to execution.”The CRE Finance Advantage:Branded, end-to-end control of the lending process-from origination through closingDiverse loan products including fix & flip, DSCR rental, bridge financing, and ground-up constructionBroker-first model with white-label and private-label solutions for growing lending businessesStreamlined in-house operations for accelerated timelines and real-time communicationModern borrower and broker portals with intuitive document management and pipeline visibilityNationwide lending coverage with competitive pricing and customizable termsWith its new platform, CRE Finance is setting a higher standard for what private real estate lending can be-combining institutional reliability with boutique-level attention and speed. Todd Tretsky's hands-on experience as an active investor brings authenticity and investor-aligned thinking to every aspect of CRE Finance's operations.CRE Finance welcomes mortgage brokers, real estate investors, and developers to experience a lending partnership built around execution, integrity, and results.To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">cre-finance or email ....

