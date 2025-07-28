WPS Charitable Foundation Awards Scholarships For 2025

WPS Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Funds help support education for children of WPS employees

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The WPS Charitable Foundation has awarded scholarships to 15 students across the country. They are the 2025 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, benefiting children of employees of WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each student received a one-year scholarship valued at $2,500.Mason Carerros, University of Wisconsin-WhitewaterMaren Dolfin, Carroll UniversityLindsay Gilge, University of Wisconsin-MadisonLinzee Hixon, University of Wisconsin-Stevens PointMaverick Maas, Mississippi State University OnlineMax Martinez, Lake Superior CollegeEmily Midthun, University of MinnesotaElijah Moua, University of Wisconsin-WhitewaterKaiya Moyer, Louisiana State UniversitySam Mullin, University of Nebraska-LincolnJames Pearson, University of South CarolinaSamuel Piontek, University of Wisconsin-Eau ClaireEva Vick, Edgewood CollegeZinnia Wedige, Northern Illinois UniversityClaire Zegadlo, University of Wisconsin-MadisonAbout the WPS Charitable FoundationThe WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS' first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, military and veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS Health Solutions and its subsidiaries.About WPSWPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has more than 1,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions .###

