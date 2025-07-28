WPS Charitable Foundation Awards Scholarships For 2025
WPS Foundation Scholarship Recipients
Funds help support education for children of WPS employeesMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The WPS Charitable Foundation has awarded scholarships to 15 students across the country. They are the 2025 recipients of the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship, benefiting children of employees of WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each student received a one-year scholarship valued at $2,500.
Mason Carerros, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Maren Dolfin, Carroll University
Lindsay Gilge, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Linzee Hixon, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Maverick Maas, Mississippi State University Online
Max Martinez, Lake Superior College
Emily Midthun, University of Minnesota
Elijah Moua, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Kaiya Moyer, Louisiana State University
Sam Mullin, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
James Pearson, University of South Carolina
Samuel Piontek, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Eva Vick, Edgewood College
Zinnia Wedige, Northern Illinois University
Claire Zegadlo, University of Wisconsin-Madison
About the WPS Charitable Foundation
The WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS' first president, Ray Koenig. The Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that focuses on enhancing the communities we call home by supporting organizations focused on health and wellness, especially of women and children, seniors, military and veterans, and underserved populations. The Foundation also funds the Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship program. Each year, the program makes educational opportunities available through scholarship awards to children of employees of WPS Health Solutions and its subsidiaries.
About WPS®
WPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S., and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has more than 1,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions .
