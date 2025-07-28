Leading IP Litigation Team Joins Kasowitz

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasowitz is pleased to announce the arrival of a four-partner intellectual property team from Schulte Roth & Zabel. The New York-based team is led by veteran intellectual property litigator Timothy Gilman, and includes partners Natalie Lieber, Daniel Apgar, and Robert Pickens.

Marc E. Kasowitz, one of Kasowitz's founding partners, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Tim and his team to the firm. We are excited for them to join our exceptional IP Litigation practice and to work with our team to expand upon the firm's innovative work in the intellectual property and technology markets."

Recognized as a leading IP litigator by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, and IP Stars, Mr. Gilman and his team represent clients in all aspects of technology disputes and intellectual property investments, from patent litigation and trade secret matters to licensing negotiations, IP due diligence, and portfolio-level strategies. Their deep technical and engineering background further supports their ability to tackle clients' most intricate intellectual property issues.

They join Kasowitz's nationally recognized IP Litigation team which handles matters for some of the world's largest technology and pharmaceuticals companies. The expansion of Kasowitz's intellectual property group reflects the firm's continuing growth in cutting-edge industry sectors and emerging markets such as trade secrets and AI, and further solidifies the practice group's national presence.

"The addition of Tim and his team to our group will enable us to continue to offer our clients the highest quality legal service in the rapidly evolving intellectual property and technology arena," said Kasowitz Intellectual Property Litigation Department Chair, Jonathan Waldrop.

Prior to joining Kasowitz, Mr. Gilman was the head of the Intellectual Property Litigation group at Schulte Roth & Zabel. "We are excited to be joining one of the very best litigation firms in the country and we look forward to working with the great trial lawyers at Kasowitz to provide our clients with the highest-quality, most creative solutions to their intellectual property matters," said Mr. Gilman.

About Kasowitz LLP

Kasowitz LLP is a leading national law firm with a core focus on commercial litigation, complemented by exceptionally strong bankruptcy/restructuring and real estate transactional practices. Kasowitz is known for its creative, aggressive litigators and willingness to take on tough cases. The firm has extensive trial experience and is always trial-ready, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in every area of litigation. Kasowitz is committed to pursuing aggressive and innovative approaches to its clients' most challenging legal matters. Headquartered in New York City, the firm also has offices in Atlanta, Boulder, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Shannon O'Reilly

212-547-1290

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasowitz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED