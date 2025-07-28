Trella Health Releases 2025 Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report Highlighting Continued Medicare Advantage Growth And Shifts In Care Utilization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report, rooted in Trella Health's unmatched access to the most current Medicare Part A and B claims data and Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollment and admissions patterns, provides essential insights for post-acute care organizations navigating today's complex post-acute care landscape.

"At Trella Health, we believe better data leads to better healthcare," said Scott Tapp, CEO at Trella Health. "This year's report reinforces our commitment to delivering clarity through trusted, comprehensive insights - empowering better decision-making and stronger outcomes across the care continuum."

Key Insights from the 2025 Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report:



Medicare Advantage (MA) continues to reshape the Medicare landscape: As of February 2025, 55.4% of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, with 30 states now above 50% penetration.

PPO enrollment growth signals potential headwinds for home health: Between 2023 and 2024, enrollment in Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans - which typically utilize home health services at lower rates than Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans - rose 19.8%, while HMO enrollment grew by just 4.3%.

Adherence drives value-based outcomes: In 2024 Q3, patients who adhered to home health discharge instructions had a 30-day readmission rate of 12.7%, compared to 15.1% for those who did not - a 2.4-point gap that underscores the impact of timely, appropriate care transitions.

Home health's share of FFS inpatient discharges rose for the first time since 2020: In 2024 Q4, 22.6% of inpatient discharges included a home health referral - up from 22.1% the year prior and the first rise since 2020.

Hospice admissions see strongest growth since the pandemic: Total admissions rose 3.7% between 2023 (1.55M) and 2024 (1.61M), with over 50% of Medicare mortalities now occurring on hospice. State-by-state variation in utilization remains stark: Home health FFS utilization ranges by 25.1 percentage points across states, while skilled nursing varies by 22.6 points- highlighting persistent disparities in discharge practices and access to post-acute care.

The report also examines emerging policy developments - including the proposed TEAM model - and explores how providers are responding to ongoing challenges in staffing, reimbursement, and the shift toward value-based care.

As the post-acute care landscape continues to evolve, Trella Health is committed to providing the intelligence and tools that healthcare organizations need to navigate change with confidence. The 2025 Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report reflects our ongoing dedication to supporting strategic decision-making, fostering innovation, and driving better outcomes across the entire continuum of care.

