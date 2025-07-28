DTE Energy Supports Vulnerable Customers During Historic Heat Dome With $800,000 Donation To United Way For Southeastern Michigan

Need for support up 72% from the last program year due to extreme temperatures, more resources are needed for Michigan residents

DETROIT, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DTE Energy today announced it is donating $800,000 to United Way for Southeastern Michigan to help Michiganders across the state stay safe during Michigan's extreme summer weather. The donation will provide relief to elderly, unemployed, underemployed, and disabled customers across Michigan who are struggling to pay their energy bills and have qualified for energy assistance in the current year.

"Many Michigan families face genuine financial hardships and are struggling to pay their bills. This donation will help us support Michiganders accessing the help they need to pay their energy bills," said Jeff Miles, vice president of Community Impact, United Way for Southeastern Michigan. "While MEAP recently expanded assistance amounts and eligibility requirements, this donation helps address current gaps and keep families enrolled now."

According to United Way, the need for support has increased 72% from the last program year, resulting in a funding shortfall. This donation will provide immediate support to bridge that gap.

At the end of last year, thanks to the advocacy of organizations like United Way and a coalition of other human service nonprofits, the Michigan legislature passed an energy assistance expansion which Governor Whitmer signed into law. The new law increases the funding available for low-income families under the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) and modifies the eligibility criteria to allow it to serve more of those in need. This additional funding will be available for new applicants on October 1, at the beginning of the State's fiscal year. Until then, the new dollars being invested by United Way and DTE will help fill a resource gap to provide much-needed support for current enrollees.

"DTE's strong partnership with United Way of more than 40 years continues to be a lifeline for Michigan families – especially in the summer, when rising temperatures can lead to unexpected energy costs," said Evette Griffie, vice president of Customer and Community Engagement, DTE. "This donation isn't just about meeting the needs of today, it connects families to the right programs that can prevent these crises in the future."

More than 5,000 residents were enrolled in LSP during the 2024-2025 program year, and DTE anticipates potentially greater need through the remainder of this year. This donation is expected to support 6,400 customers this program year. Visit unitedwaysem/utility-assistance for more information about the program or to enroll.

"We're grateful for this critical support from our partners at DTE, which will allow us to help families not just get through tough times, but stay on solid ground," added Miles. "As household budgets are seeing increased pressure, we will continue to work with community partners to help more families move from crisis to stability and from stability to prosperity."

Over the past five years, DTE has connected customers to more than $660 million in financial aid. The company works closely with federal, state and agency partners to advocate for new approaches to quickly get help to customers in need. DTE also served as a strong advocate for the recently passed legislation that will increase funding for energy assistance and reduce access barriers, opening the doors of support to additional Michiganders in need.

"DTE works every day to connect customers to energy assistance – we are doing everything in our power to ensure customers are never without the energy they need. Our work doesn't end here. We will continue to advocate for the most vulnerable so they can receive the support and resources they deserve," said Griffie.

Customers can learn more about financial assistance programs at dteenergy/help .

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE ) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy , empoweringmichigan , x/DTE_Energy and facebook/dteenergy .

About United Way for Southeastern Michigan

United Way for Southeastern Michigan, a member of the United Way Worldwide network and a locally independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to helping households achieve stability and ensuring that children have the resources they need to thrive. For over 100 years, United Way has been a leader in creating positive, measurable, and sustainable change in communities throughout Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The organization collaborates with donors, agencies, corporations, and municipal partners to support essential services, including housing, food security, healthcare, and education. To give, advocate, volunteer, or learn more, visit UnitedWaySEM .

SOURCE DTE Energy

